CM Punjab directs implementation of emergency code system in hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has declared an immediate rollout of the Red & Blue Code Emergency System in hospitals across the province, ARY News reported.

As a part of Punjab hospital reforms, Maryam Nawaz directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to activate the new emergency system within two days, after compulsory training and rehearsals for medical staff to ensure effective performance.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the development of a CM Health Vigilance Squad to elevate health standards. The team will carry out hospital assessments and keep an eye on the execution of her directives on emergency preparedness and accountability.

The Red & Blue Code Emergency System is at the heart of these reforms, indicating enhanced emergency response protocols across all government hospitals.

CM Maryam Nawaz also instructed the provision of ventilators for adult and pediatric patients in every teaching and district hospital.

Recognising the urgent need for cardiac care in underserved districts, she ordered weekly visits by heart consultants and surgeons until the completion of new catheterisation laboratories (cath labs).

A detailed list of required specialists was also requested to guarantee that no patient is denied access to life-sustaining treatment.

To improve administrative competence, CM Maryam Nawaz instructed the appointment of CEOs and Medical Superintendents through merit-based interviews.

Additionally, she directed facility-wide audits covering medical equipment, mortality records, lab services, and nursing operations to enhance Punjab hospital reforms.

To improve quality control, various Punjab hospital reforms have been applied. Services such as cleaning and parking will now be subject to monitoring through outsourcing.

Hospitals are required to visibly display standard operating procedures (SOPs) for student nurses, especially regarding the administration of injections.

Read More: CM Punjab launches free higher education for workers’ children

Additionally, a pager system will be introduced to improve internal communication, while the use of mobile phones will be prohibited during staff duty hours. Moreover, only trained nurses will be assigned to emergency and pediatric wards to ensure patient safety.

Key infrastructure directives included activation of CT scan and MRI machines, installation of CCTV surveillance, and formation of a neutral complaints cell to resolve patient grievances.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the availability of vital medicines free of cost, with stock updates displayed publicly each day. She also ordered the creation of trauma centres adjacent to emergency units, ensuring compliance with internationally recognised life-saving protocols.

The Red & Blue Code Emergency System is expected to play a vital role in these updates. The Punjab hospital reforms are to be fully implemented within three months.