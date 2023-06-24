Maryam Nawaz leaves for Dubai to meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday to meet PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had already reached Dubai, adding that other members of the Sharif family were also present there.

Before coming to Dubai, the PML-N supremo held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss the political situation in Pakistan.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر اور چیف آرگنائزر مریم نواز شریف نجی دورے پہ دبئی روانہ ہوگئی ہیں۔ پارٹی قائد جناب محمد نواز شریف پہلے ہی دبئی پہنچ چکے ہیں۔ فیملی کے دیگر ارکان بھی ان کے ہمراہ ہیں — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 24, 2023

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif will also reach Dubai today.

The premier had reached London after wrapping up his visit to France where he attended the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif is also expected to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj from Dubai.

While talking to the media at Avenfield apartment, the premier said that he went to Paris to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

He told the journalists that his meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director was held in a friendly environment and he apprised the IMF MD about the fulfilment of all conditions by Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hopes that the loan programme should be approved by the IMF board. He added that the IMF MD asked to hold negotiations with Pakistan on some matters.

The premier said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan economic team in holding talks with the IMF.

To another question, PM Sharif said that he is aware of the Supreme Court’s (SC) notice regarding the military courts.