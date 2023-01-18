Maryam Nawaz likely to return Pakistan soon

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan soon, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz is returning to Pakistan from London on January 29, the PML-N activists started preparation for her warm welcome.

The husband of Maryam Nawaz and party leader Captain Safdar Awan began contacting the party workers and other party leaders he is likely to make an important announcement tomorrow.

Earlier, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman said in a statement that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan next month while Maryam Nawaz is also arriving soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz has left for London in October last year after retrieving her passport from LHC.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz departed for London via a private airline through Qatar. She was scheduled to stay in London for about a month and return to the country on November 6, 2022.

The PML-N Vice President retrieved her passport from the Deputy Registrar’s office in Lahore after four years.

The three-member bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the plea. The PML-N leader’s counsel Amjad Pervez presented his arguments before the court.

