CM Maryam Nawaz approves construction of 5,000 classrooms in Punjab schools

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday approved construction of five thousand new classrooms under Public School Reorganization Program across the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said state-of-the-art modern labs will be established in the schools to enhance students’ learning capabilities.

She urged the importance of improving the quality of government schools to rival top private institutions.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to ensure the attendance of children in uniforms in Punjab’s government schools.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz directed to start of weekly and monthly competitions in government schools. She directed a comprehensive mapping of schools to determine facilities and needs across Punjab.

She also called for a plan to regularize 14,000 AEOs (Assistant Education Officers) and SSEs (Secondary School Educators) in Punjab.

The chief minister also approved the launch of the Green School Programme, under which each student will plant at least one sapling, and digital mapping of the plants will be completed.

CM Maryam Nawaz was apprised that Punjab School Nutrition Programme’s pilot project in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bhakkar will start from August.

Proposals for the introduction of spoken English and character-building classes in government schools were also reviewed. She directed the authorities concerned to restore 603 non-functional schools across Punjab.