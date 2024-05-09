Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves funds for Roshan Gharana Program

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Thursday approved funds for the Roshan Gharana Program, ARY News reported.

Under the Roshan Gharana Program, power consumers, using 100 units per month, will be provided with solar kits. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, here today.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.

The meeting also approved funds for a State-of-the-art computer lab for the Government College of Technology, as the International Under Graduate Scholarship and Local Scholarship Programs.

The chief minister also ordered to end the backlog of the vehicle’s number plates in five months.

Read more: CM Maryam okays provision of 1kv solar kits in Punjab

In a first address after becoming Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz unveiled her vision for the next five years, with vowing to chalk out the plan for consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

The Punjab CM stated that the PML-N’s key objectives during her tenure would be the provision of employment, education and healthcare.