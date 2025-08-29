CM Maryam Nawaz orders immediate upgrades for rescue boats

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has directed urgent upgrades to rescue boats operating on the Ravi River after conducting an on-site inspection while traveling on a boat.

In a statement, the chief minister said that several shortcomings were identified during the inspection, which will be addressed immediately.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need to equip rescue boats with reliable wireless communication systems, noting that dependence on mobile networks during emergencies is not dependable. She ordered the installation of proper wireless systems on all boats without delay.

The chief minister also assertedthat emergency lights must be available on every vessel, as they are essential for night operations.

She further instructed that each boat must be stocked with loudspeakers, first aid kits, and dry rations.

Highlighting maintenance issues, Maryam noted that most of the boat engines are in dire need of overhauling.

She said that weak motors are preventing boats from moving upstream, which hampers effective rescue operations.

Maryam Nawaz directed that boat motors must be upgraded on a priority basis to enhance performance.

“Practical field experience cannot be replaced by office briefings. It is necessary to review matters through the eyes of the chief executive,” the Punjab CM remarked.

The floodwaters from Ravi River entered nearby settlements, submerging several areas of Lahore, including Badru Pind, Talluq Pura, Mehna Wal, Chuhng, and Theme Park.

Flood-affected residents have moved with their belongings and families to the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway for shelter.

Water from the Ravi has spread across most residential areas under the motorway from Thokar Niaz Baig onwards.