Maryam Nawaz orders strict monitoring after Murree landslide

LAHORE: On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief operations are continuing in areas affected by a landslide near Jhika Gali in Murree.

Rescue 1122 teams and Scouts personnel are carrying out relief activities under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

The chief minister has sought a report on the situation in the affected area near Jhika Gali and appreciated the district administration as well as Rescue 1122 officers and personnel for their timely and safe response.

The CM Punjab also directed authorities to maintain strict monitoring across Murree in view of the possibility of further landslides.

“Standing with the people in every difficult time is the essence of good governance,” the CM said.