NAB says no objection in returning passport to Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no objection in returning the passport to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the graft buster body said in its reply submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Maryam Nawaz filed a plea in the LHC seeking the return of her passport.

NAB in its written reply submitted in the LHC said they don’t have any objection to returning the passport to the PML-N leader and added that criminal cases are currently undertrial against the accused.

The court also showed resentment over late appearance of Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervez. Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 3.

Maryam’s plea

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in her plea noted that her passport was in judicial custody for past four years.

“Till now, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to submit challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case,” the petition stated, pointing out that the court granted bail to PML-N leader on merit.

She further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered complying with order on October 31, 2019.

