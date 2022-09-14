IHC calls for NAB’s response to Maryam Nawaz’s passport return plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday, issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) calling for an answer to Maryam Nawaz’s passport returning plea, ARY News reported.

The hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s passport return plea was held under a three-member bench in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday. Justice Baqir Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh were part of the three-member bench.

Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued that NAB has not been able to file a reference in over four years. Maryam Nawaz was arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar mills inquiry that began in 2018, Maryam got a post-arrest bail, submitted Rs70 million in bail money and submitted her passport but NAB has not been able to file a reference in the past 4 years, he argued.

He added that his client returned to the country and faced the law when she was convicted Amjad urged the court to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport given her obedience to court orders and NAB’s inability to file a reference.

The court ordered to issue a notice to NAB demanding an answer to the PML-N leader’s plea and adjourned the hearing of the case until 27 September.

