Maryam Nawaz predicts PML-N’s victory in forthcoming by-polls

GOJRA/JHANG: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has predicted PML-N’s victory in the upcoming by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly on July 17, ARY News on Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz addressed two election rallies in Gojra and Jhang ahead of Punjab by-polls, expediting the electioneering of PML-N candidates. She claimed that ‘enemies of Punjab will be thrown out of the province. Lion will roar again on July 17.”

She said that PML-N aims to change the fate of the Jhang and Gojra people. She added that PML-N is fighting a war against the enmity against Punjab, ineligibility and inflation which will not be ended until the prosperity and development of the province.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ SAYS ‘PM SHEHBAZ TO SOON ANNOUNCE BIG RELIEF FOR MASSES’

“Difficult days are gone and good days are ahead. People should vote for Lion if farmers want to see prosperity. No development work had been done in Jhang during the last four years.”

“Development projects will be initiated in Jhang now. We will establish hospitals, roads, schools, colleges and universities here,” vowed Maryam Nawaz.

In Gojra, the PML-N VP said that Aslam Bharwana has returned to the political party after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. “People should make a promise his success on July 17. I will visit Gojra again to thank the people after the victory of PML-N.”

Comments