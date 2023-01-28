Maryam Nawaz presented with gold crown by PML-N worker

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) worker presented a gold crown to party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Abu Dhabi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the party’s senior vice president returned to Pakistan today [Jan 28] afternoon after spending almost four months in London. Prior to her return to Pakistan, She was presented with a gold crown by a PML-N worker in Abu Dhabi.

A video, making rounds on social media, showed that a businessperson named Imran Manj presented the gold crown to Maryam Nawaz. The picture of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and the late Kulsoom Nawaz is placed on the crown.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ DEPARTS FOR LONDON

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Prime Minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s daughter left for London in October last year after retrieving her passport from Lahore High Court.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter after returning to Pakistan addressed to jubilant party workers outside Lahore airport announced that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country soon.

Maryam further said that she and her father Nawaz Sharif were well aware of the inflation and promised that her party would steer the country out of economic woes.

Comments