Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has approved the construction of 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Maryam Nawaz in which a briefing was given on IT, Education and Film City Project in Lahore.

Punjab chief minister was briefed that these projects will start soon as Microsoft, Oracle, and other big companies have expressed their willingness for IT City.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz instructed to invite the big IT companies of China to build offices, saying that the best IT companies in the world would be provided business opportunities in the IT City.

She set the deadline for the plan to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and IT City. Maryam Nawaz also okayed the construction of 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II and free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore were also approved in the meeting.

Punjab chief minister directed to start free Wi-Fi preferably at educational institutions, airports, railway stations and bus stands, saying that the free Wi-Fi project will start at 10 places in Lahore in two weeks, and free Wi-Fi points should be installed at 516 places.