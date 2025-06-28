CM Maryam says timely assistance could’ve saved lives in Swat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed sorrow over the tragic flash floods in the Swat River, describing the incident as “heart-wrenching” and stating that timely assistance could have saved lives.

The disaster, which occurred on June 27, 2025, claimed the lives of 11 tourists, including 10 from Daska in Punjab, six from Mardan, and one local resident of Swat, while three remain missing.

The group from Punjab, was on a leisure trip, enjoying breakfast near the riverbank when a sudden surge of water, triggered by heavy upstream rains, swept them away.

In a statement, CM Maryam Nawaz extended her heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the bereaved families, particularly those from Sialkot, assuring them that they would not be left alone in their grief.

“I stand with the grieving families during this difficult time,” she said, praying for the departed souls to find peace in the mercy of Allah and for strength for their loved ones to bear the loss.

The Chief Minister emphasized that no negligence in rescue and relief operations would be tolerated. She directed Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and district administrations across Punjab to remain on high alert in anticipation of further monsoon rains.

Additionally, she announced that administrative and rescue services at all tourist destinations in Punjab have been mobilized to ensure heightened vigilance and swift response to emergencies.

On the other hand, rescue operations in Swat continue, with teams searching for three missing tourists—two from Punjab and one from Mardan—while three individuals have been successfully rescued, according to Swat Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has deployed over 80 personnel from Rescue 1122, alongside the Pakistan Army, to assist in the ongoing efforts, which are being hampered by strong floodwaters.

The provincial government has also imposed a Section 144 ban on recreational activities near rivers to prevent further incidents.