Maryam Nawaz reacts to Mustafa Kamal’s presser over power tariff

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz reacted to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal’s objections to reducing electricity prices only for Punjab, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Punjab will not get this relief for free, but the provincial government spent Rs 45 billion for it.

Maryam Nawaz asked the MQM-P leader to approach the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government and seek relief for the people of Sindh.

“Dear Mustafa Bhai, Punjab has taken this relief not for free but by giving money to give relief to its people. Punjab has paid 45 billion (Rs 45 billion) from its budget for this relief. I will be happy if you approach the Sindh government and seek relief for the people of Sindh. Thank you,” she posted.

Earlier in the day, Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party wants uniform power tariffs in the entire country. “There will be no compromise over it, the relief must be for whole Pakistan,” he said while speaking to media in Islamabad after visiting the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) office.

“We consider Nawaz Sharif the leader of the entire Pakistan, but his yesterday’s media talk has alienated us,” Syed Mustafa Kamal said.

On Friday, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.