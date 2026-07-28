LAHORE, July 28: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while celebrating the win in phase 1 of AJK elections, has advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to concentrate on improving conditions in Sindh instead of commenting on other provinces, ARY News reported.

Speaking in a special interview regarding the Azad Kashmir elections, the Punjab CM congratulated PML-N workers on their victory. She said the people of AJK appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s presence and leadership, adding that voters know Nawaz Sharif fulfills his promises. “PML-N has successfully completed the first phase of the elections,” she stated.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s statements during the election campaign, Maryam Nawaz launched a sharp critique of the PPP-led Sindh government’s performance.

She said, “I want to tell Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that it is the people, not the state, who decide election results. After losing in the Azad Kashmir elections, you immediately alleged rigging.”

“Bilawal Sahab, you had neither any performance nor any record to show the public. You could not present your achievements or even a roadmap. Perhaps you do not understand what facilities the people of Azad Kashmir actually need. Political rhetoric and complaints will not work anymore because today’s voters are aware,” she added.

“Conditions in AJK deteriorated under PPP”

Maryam Nawaz further said that despite 17 years of continuous rule in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto has nothing substantial to show. “If there was any performance, you would not have time to criticize us,” she remarked. She pointed out that the PPP has been in government in Azad Kashmir for the past year as well, and claimed that conditions worsened under the party’s tenure.

“Your own province’s roads are broken. What will you do for Kashmir?” she questioned.

The Punjab CM urged Bilawal Bhutto to direct his attention toward improving Sindh. “Everyone who comes to Punjab from Sindh and Karachi says they want a Sindh like Punjab and a Karachi like Lahore. If Bilawal Bhutto works a little harder, Sindh has a lot of potential and can develop significantly. Please fix Sindh’s roads, sanitation, and law and order. Do some self-assessment. When your own province’s roads are broken, how will you develop Kashmir?” she concluded.