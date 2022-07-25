Maryam Nawaz says full court not formed due to fear

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has asserted that the full court bench, to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s election, was not formed due to ‘fear’, ARY News reported.

Taking to her Twitter handle in reaction to the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, Maryam Nawaz said that there was only one reason for not forming a full court, ‘fear’. “Fear of the contradiction of its own decision,” PML-N leader wrote.

مجھے کم از کم یقین تھا فل کورٹ نہیں بنے گا اور انصاف نہیں ملے گا اور یہی میں قوم کو بتانا چاہتی تھی! https://t.co/mtFvI9w5lc — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 25, 2022

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said she was “almost sure” that a full court will not be formed. “When the decisions aren’t taken in accordance with the Constitution, law, and justice, then the formation of a full court is deemed dangerous,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the government’s petition for formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) election.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that the lawyers presented their arguments on merits and formation of full court bench. “The legal question is whether the party head can give direction to its members,” it remarked.

“Deputy Speaker gave decision in favour of party head in July 22 ruling,” the apex court added. The court adjourned the hearing till 11pm tomorrow.

