Maryam Nawaz says no respect for those who disrespected martyrs

BAGH: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said no respect for those who disrespected martyrs on May 9, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Bagh Azad Kashmir Maryam Nawaz said that those who burn our fighter jets and martyrs memorials are not among us because no matter how much angry someone is, they cannot cause damage to their country.

She said the nation will not forgive the May 9 rioters and people who are hiding as they hurt the feelings of martyrs’ families.

The PML-N chief organizer lambasted PTI saying that those who came to power in 2018 through rigging are now leaving them and those who wanted to divide PML-N their party is now no more in the politics.

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Usman Anwar said that they will prove in the court that May 9 violence was planned.

He said that call data for May 9 and March 9 is being collected, the data showed that PTI leader Yasmin Rashid made 41 calls and 154 calls on May 9 and March 8 are similar.

IG Punjab revealed that the attacks on Jinnah House, GHQ, Radio Pakistan and other prominent public buildings were carried out at the same time. He said that so far 101 Jinnah House rioters have been identified and 18 are arrested.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.