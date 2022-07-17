Monday, July 18, 2022
Maryam Nawaz says PML-N should accept defeat ‘wholeheartedly’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her party should accept defeat ‘wholeheartedly’ in the Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader has urged the party workers to graciously accept defeat in the Punjab by-elections and submit to the will of the people.

“Wherever there are weaknesses, efforts should be made to identify them and overcome them,” she said on her party’s performance in the Punjab by-polls.

Maryam Nawaz added that winning and losing is a part of politics. “Hearts should be made bigger.”

The unofficial results so far have shown that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats.

 

