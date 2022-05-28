Maryam Nawaz says ‘SC should stay away from Imran Khan’s politics’

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s politics, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing Bahawalpur’s public gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that the number game has changed and Imran Khan is now approaching the Supreme Court (SC) after the failure of his sit-in.

“Is this Supreme Court’s duty to support Imran Khan if he meets failure. Imran Khan had dragged the national institutions into political affairs and then he used abusive language against them. I want to tell the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from Imran Khan’s politics.”

She said that Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan a nuclear power and bravely faced the global pressure and threats from several countries. Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has never waved a fake letter nor staged any drama of a conspiracy after the ouster of his government.

The PML-N VP said that Nawaz Sharif had ended the menace of loadshedding and gave motorways and industries to Pakistan. She alleged that Imran Khan gave nothing but accept the supremacy of the IMF [International Monetary Fund] in Pakistan.

She slammed that Khan is the biggest threat to the security of Pakistan but not any external factor.

