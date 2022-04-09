Maryam Nawaz demands SC to take notice of its decision’s violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday demanded of the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of the brazen violation of its decision on the deputy speaker ruling, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: “Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government.”

Supreme Court of Pakistan must take immediate suo motto notice of brazen violation of its decision & order arrests of Imran Khan, Speaker & Deputy Speaker before he blows everything up. Bureaucracy/administrations should refuse to comply with any orders coming from the government — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the session of National Assembly is underway from 10;30 am in which the government is delyaing voting on the no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan on the directions of Supreme Court.

The session of the house has been adjourned four times since morning. Meanwhile, the assembly secretariat has said that voting will be held today.

Comments