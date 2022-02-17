Maryam Nawaz scolds PML-N activist during Avenfield appearance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz scolded a female party activist during her appearance at the Avenfield case’s hearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

The video of the entire episode was obtained by ARY NEWS showing Maryam Nawaz admonishing a female worker over walking ahead of her. “Why are you walking alongside me, go ahead,” she could be heard saying in a harsh tone.

The woman activist could then be seen moving ahead after Maryam Nawaz’s admonishment.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and others against their sentences in Avenfield reference.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani. Maryam Nawaz, Captain retired Safdar along with party leaders appeared before the court under strict measures.

NAB’s newly appointed Special Prosecutor Azhar Siddique and Prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Azhar Siddique requested the court to grant him an eight-week time for preparation of the case as he has been recently hired by the graft-buster body.

While Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Irfan Qadir Advocate opposed the plea and added that they want timely hearing of the case.

Subsequently, the court has granted four-week time to Siddique for preparation of the case and remarked after four weeks, hearing of the pleas would be held on a daily basis.

Talking to journalists after appearing before the court, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said she is appearing before the court on every hearing just to ensure quick disposal of the pleas against the NAB.

The case background

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

Comments