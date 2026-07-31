Lahore: Following the successful implementation of the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive and foolproof plan to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to every household across the province.

Chairing a key meeting of the Punjab Clean Water Authority, the chief minister directed officials to present a province-wide clean water supply plan within five days.

Maryam Nawaz ordered the restructuring and modernization of the Punjab Clean Water Authority, directing that it be made technically and administratively empowered. The authority will be equipped with modern technology, skilled human resources and transport facilities to improve service delivery.

According to officials, reverse osmosis (RO) plants and advanced filtration technologies will be installed according to regional requirements. She directed that all filtration plants display identification details, including the operator’s name, contact number and operating hours.

The meeting also agreed to seek international consultancy services for improving clean water projects and introduce Japanese and Chinese technologies to enhance water purification and supply systems.

The chief minister ordered accelerated measures to provide safe drinking water to citizens, particularly in remote areas, where mobile bottling plants will be used for water distribution.

Officials informed the meeting that operational bottling plants in Lahore are currently benefiting more than 2,400 families daily. Maryam Nawaz also ordered strict monitoring of all authority vehicles and plants.

She directed the repair and maintenance of all 5,734 existing water filtration plants across Punjab and instructed authorities to install additional plants wherever required.

The scope of the Punjab Clean Water Authority will be expanded to all districts and tehsils, with the institution to be made active and organized on the model of the “Suthra Punjab” programme.

“Like development projects, the provision of clean drinking water to citizens is also a top priority,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the clean water project was close to her heart and that negligence or delays would not be tolerated.