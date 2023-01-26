Maryam Nawaz to return Lahore on Saturday

LAHORE: PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will land in Lahore on this Saturday, quoting sources ARY News reported Thursday.

Maryam, who is also the chief organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will leave London for Dubai on Friday (tomorrow) and return to Lahore in flight EK-622 on January 28.

PML-N leader will land at 3:00 PM at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah had earlier shared media in London that Maryam Nawaz’s plan of returning to Pakistan has undergone slight changes. “She would leave London on Jan 27 for Dubai and arrive in Lahore on Jan 28”, he told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam had left for London in October last year after getting her passport back from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

PML-N activists have started preparations for warm reception to Maryam on her returning back to the country.

“She will be taken to Jati Umra from airport in a rally and the party workers will set up reception camps in the city for their leader,” sources added.

Comments