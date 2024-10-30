Maryam Nawaz suggests ‘smog diplomacy’ with India

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz intending smog diplomacy with India to overcome the menace of dangerous levels of the air quality.

“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.

“The air doesn’t know the border between two countries, it is impossible to fight smog until both Punjabs take joint steps,” Punjab’s Chief Minister said.

Senior Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the chief minister has directed for writing a letter on smog to the chief minister of Delhi. “Pollution could be controlled with joint efforts,” minister said.

The government has decided to impose “Green Lockdown” in specific areas of Lahore. Moreover, 300 electric buses being introduced to curb the menace of smog. The vehicle fitness certification being initiated and scores of illegal brick kilns have been demolished.

It is to be mentioned here that the air quality index (AQI) reading in Lahore on last Sunday soared to dangerous levels of 700, which is lethal for health.

According to an official notification, schools will now open at 8:45 AM for students, effective from October 28 until January 31, 2025.

Additionally, student assemblies will be conducted in classrooms rather than outdoor spaces, and all outdoor activities have been temporarily suspended.

The notification also enforces a strict ban on fireworks in Lahore until January 31, 2025. Authorities have advised the public to use masks and other protective measures to minimize exposure to smog.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts said.