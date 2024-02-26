Maryam Nawaz becomes Punjab’s first female CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday took oath as Punjab chief minister (CM), ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with 220 votes.

Her opponent, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Rana Aftab Aftab Ahmad, received zero (0) votes due to the boycott.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the newly elected Punjab CM.

The ceremony was attended by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and others.

Maryam Nawaz debuted in parliamentary politics last Friday (February 23) when she was sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly, the legislature that previously elected her father and uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, as chief ministers.

Maryam Nawaz, who is the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president, became a member of the provincial assembly by winning the Feb 8 general elections from constituency 159 Lahore-XV. She also won from NA-119 and later withdrew from the National Assembly seat.

Before embarking on her political career, the newly-elected chief minister led her family’s philanthropic ventures. She was the chairperson of the Sharif Trust, Sharif Medical City and Sharif Education Institutes.