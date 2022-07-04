Maryam Nawaz terms increasing fuel prices a ‘difficult decision’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has termed the decision to increase petrol prices as the ‘most difficult one of life’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a public gathering at Valencia Town in Lahore today, the PML-N leader said that the government has saved Pakistan from default by increasing the prices of petroleum products.

“PML-N supremo Nawaz and his party will always stand with the people of Pakistan in difficult times,” she added.

Maryam also held former prime minister Imran Khan-led government responsible for the increase in the petrol prices, saying that the previous government had signed an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in this regard.

“The previous rulers have looted the national treasury in the last four years. The PML-N government is aware of the plight of the people. [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif has provided subsidy on food items despite the national kitty was empty,” she claimed.

The PML-N leader also noted that Punjab [Chief Minister] Hamza Shehbaz has announced an electricity relief package. “The government does not want to put the burden of inflation on the poor. We are trying to provide as much relief as possible,” she added.

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that the ex-PM staged “the biggest drama in the history of Pakistan under the name of foreign conspiracy”.

“Unfortunately, Pakistani politics met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. He used to say to people that we are US slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy claim,” she added.

Maryam further said that Imran Khan had been maligning US diplomat Donald Lu in his speeches. However, she added, that two days ago, a PTI representative went to Lu who apologised to him and sought forgiveness from the US official.

She further said that Imran used to call people traitors and even called former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a traitor. “Now an audio has surfaced in which Bushra Bibi [Imran Khan’s wife] can be heard instructing to make traitor trends,” she added.

