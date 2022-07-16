Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending consecutive public gatherings ahead of Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PML-N leader made the announcement on Twitter.

Covid positive ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 16, 2022

Maryam Nawaz has addressed several rallies in recent days ahead of the by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “Sad to hear that Maryam [and] Capt Safdar have been diagnosed with Covid. My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery.”

Sad to hear that Maryam Baiti & Capt. Safdar have been diagnosed with Covid. My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery. The way she led the PML-N political campaign has made all of us proud. Get well soon, Gurriya & Safdar. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time she has contracted the coronavirus. She previously tested positive in July last year.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 737 new cases and 10 fatalities during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.3 per cent.

Health experts have cautioned of a sixth coronavirus wave and stressed that there is a dire need for people to resume wearing face masks and maintain social distancing.

