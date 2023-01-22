Maryam Nawaz to land in Pakistan on Jan 28: Rana Sanaullah

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif chaired another huddle with party leaders to discuss preparations for the general elections and arrangements for Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a recent meeting, Nawaz Sharif, along with party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Javed Latif and Rana Sanaullah, discussed the party’s election strategy as well as his possible return to Pakistan.

Talking to the media after the consultative meeting, Rana Sanaullah shared that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s plan of returning to Pakistan has undergone slight changes.

There is a change of plans and Maryam Nawaz would leave London on Jan 27 for Dubai and arrive in Lahore on Jan 28, he told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam has left for London in October last year after getting her passport back from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to earlier reports, PML-N activists have started preparations for warm welcome of Maryam Nawaz on her returning back to the country.

Captain Safdar Awan has started mobilization of the party workers and contacting other party leaders.

