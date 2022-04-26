Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N rallies in Punjab

LAHORE: In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public mobilisation campaign, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) too decided to hold rallies in major cities of Punjab immediately after Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead the rallies which will be held one after another in major Punjab cities.

In the first phase, the PML-N rallies will be held in Okara, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and other cities of Punjab.

The rallies will also be held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in second phase, sources say. The PML-N leadership has also directed Punjab President Rana Sanaullah to prepare a schedule of meetings, it added.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday she would visit Lahore’s constituencies from Tuesday (today) to meet workers on the direction of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

نواز شریف صاحب اور شہباز شریف صاحب کی ہدایت پر کل سے انشاءاللّہ لاھور کے حلقوں کا دورہ کروں گی اور کارکنوں سے ملاقات کروں گی۔ کل شام حلقہ NA 127 میں افطار کے بعد شیخ روحیل اصغر صاحب کے دفتر میں کارکنوں کے درمیان موجود ہوں گی۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that party’s first rally scheduled to be held over the weekend in Sialkot has been postponed till the next month due to the holy month of Ramazan.

