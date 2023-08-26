Maryam Nawaz to release secret audio tapes during election campaign: sources

ISLAMABAD: The senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – Maryam Nawaz – is to release secret audio tapes of prominent figures during the election campaign, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prior to the upcoming general election in the country, the PML-N leadership held a meeting in London and decided to adopt an aggressive stance against certain individuals.

The meeting decided that the retaliatory actions in the election campaign would be brought forward in the form of a documentary.

The party sources stated that in the election campaign, the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will expose the character of Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and others’ role behind the maneuvers against the party, and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will release confidential audios of prominent figures during the election campaign.

During the meeting of PML-N leadership, It was decided that the people responsible for the economic and political turmoil would be placed on Panama JIT including Qamar Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, and Javed Iqbal.

It was decided in the meeting that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will reveal the secret motives and conspiracies against them and would conduct a vigorous social media and electronic media campaign before their return to the country.

Sources stated that the alliance or seat adjustment from any political party, is solely PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s decision.