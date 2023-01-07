Saturday, January 7, 2023
Maryam Nawaz undergoes throat surgery in Geneva

PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has undergone successful throat surgery in Geneva, Switzerland, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said the PML-N leader was doing well after a three-hour-long surgery.

“Maryam Nawaz thanked the people and workers who sent messages of prayers and good wishes,” she added.

On January 4, the father-daughter duo left London for Switzerland.


Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam will stay in Geneva for one week. Two more family members are also accompanying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on the Geneva tour.

Sharif is also expected to hold ‘some private meetings’ in Geneva, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), recently appointed PML-N leader as senior vice-president of the party.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

