Maryam Nawaz undergoes throat surgery in Geneva

PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has undergone successful throat surgery in Geneva, Switzerland, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said the PML-N leader was doing well after a three-hour-long surgery.

الحمداللہ، مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف جینیوا میں گلے کےآپریشن کے بعد خیریت سے ہیں الحمدللّٰہ ۔ آپریشن 3 گھنٹے جاری رہا۔ مریم نواز نے دعا اور نیک تمناؤں کے پیغامات بھیجنے والے عوام اور کارکنان کا شکریہ ادا کیاہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 6, 2023

“Maryam Nawaz thanked the people and workers who sent messages of prayers and good wishes,” she added.

On January 4, the father-daughter duo left London for Switzerland.

PMLN Senior Vice President @MaryamNSharif has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. Quaid PMLN @NawazSharifMNS is accompanying her. She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer, Insha’Allah — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 4, 2023



Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam will stay in Geneva for one week. Two more family members are also accompanying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on the Geneva tour.

Sharif is also expected to hold ‘some private meetings’ in Geneva, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), recently appointed PML-N leader as senior vice-president of the party.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

