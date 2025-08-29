CM Punjab visits flood-affected areas for relief review

WAZIRABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected regions of Wazirabad and Sohdra on Friday to monitor the ongoing support and ensure the delivery of required services to homeless families and flood victims, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz visited several flood relief camps, met the victims, and got to know details regarding the ongoing progress on medical aid, food distribution and shelter arrangements. Information Minister Atta Tarar was also with her during the visit.

According to authorities, 13 relief camps have been established in Wazirabad, supporting flood victims with food, clean water, and emergency healthcare.

CM Maryam Nawaz lauded the tireless and collaborative efforts of rescue teams and administration, highlighting their performance under challenging conditions.

Information Minister Atta Tarar repeated the commitment of the government to stand by the flood-affected families, stating, “We will not leave our people in this crisis. Every possible step is being taken for their support.”

CM Maryam Nawaz also visited Sambrial Airport Chowk in Sialkot to assess the flood-affected areas, flood victims and ongoing progress. She lauded the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and rescue teams, acknowledging their dedication during the crisis.

The Chief Minister directed officials to install additional dewatering pumps in low-lying areas and ensure a continuous food supply to flood victims until full rehabilitation.

During the visit, lawmakers presented suggestions regarding rain-related damages. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised the need for an instant damage valuation and reiterated that public representatives must stand by citizens during difficult times.

Maryam Nawaz’s visit to flood-affected areas is the provincial response to the worst floods that have produced destruction and come in decades, impacting over 1.46 million people across Punjab.

Relief operations are in progress in multiple areas, including Sialkot, Chiniot, Kasur, and Narowal.

Along with rescue teams and administration, the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and other agencies are also playing a pivotal role in assisting flood victims.