NDMA warns of severe flood threat in Ravi river catchment areas

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert, warning of an intensified flood situation in the Ravi River and its adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

According to the NDMA, rainfall is expected in the upper catchment areas of the Ravi from August 30 to September 3, while water release from Thein Dam is also anticipated. These developments could significantly increase the flow of water in the river.

At present, the flow at Balloki stands at approximately 147,000 cusecs. A flood wave is expected to reach Sadhnai between September 2 and 3, where flows may range between 125,000 and 150,000 cusecs. The NDMA cautioned that such a flow could create a severe flood situation in Sadhnai.

Due to the flood risk, low-lying areas of Lahore city and Raiwind could be affected. Districts including Kasur, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, and Depalpur may also come under threat. Furthermore, Gogera, Tandlianwala, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Adda Hakim, and Sadhnai are feared to be impacted.

Separately, a severe flood situation has been recorded at the Chiniot Bridge, with water flow reaching 855,500 cusecs, the NDMA added.

Earlier today, the district administration opened the spillways of Rawal Dam after heavy rains caused the water level to reach the critical threshold of 1,751 feet.

According to an official statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore was present on-site to oversee the opening of the spillways of Rawal Dam. The measure was taken to prevent overflow and manage the rising water levels safely.

The district administration has urged citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate with emergency response teams to ensure public safety.

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that all relevant departments have been placed on high alert. Preventive steps have been taken to manage the expected increase in water flow through Korang Nullah.

Residents have been strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah or using makeshift bridges during peak discharge hours, as a safety precaution.