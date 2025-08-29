NDMA warns of severe flood threat in Ravi river catchment areas

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 25 views
    • -
  • 340 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
NDMA warns of severe flood threat in Ravi river catchment areas
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment