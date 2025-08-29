Rawal dam spillways opened as water level reaches critical point after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD: The district administration opened the spillways of Rawal Dam early Friday morning after heavy rains caused the water level to reach the critical threshold of 1,751 feet.

According to an official statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore was present on-site to oversee the opening of the spillways of Rawal Dam. The measure was taken to prevent overflow and manage the rising water levels safely.

The district administration has urged citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate with emergency response teams to ensure public safety.

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that all relevant departments have been placed on high alert. Preventive steps have been taken to manage the expected increase in water flow through Korang Nullah.

Residents have been strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah or using makeshift bridges during peak discharge hours, as a safety precaution.

Authorities emphasized the importance of close coordination with local administration and urged the public to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents.