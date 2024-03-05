United States Terms Maryam Nawaz’s Election as CM a Milestone

WASHINGTON: The United States has termed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s election as Chief Minister of Punjab a milestone in Pakistani politics.

“Maryam Nawaz’s selection as Chief Minister is a milestone in Pakistani politics,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a questioner in a press briefing.

“We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country’s political life and economy, including through the US-Pakistan Women’s Council, civil society, and other decision-making spaces,” he remarked.

Miller was of the view that an inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country from which all Pakistanis benefit. “We are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceiling anywhere in the world.”

To another question, Matthew Miller vowed to work with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government on mutual interests.

“We value our alliance and longstanding partnership with Pakistan. We have always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to United States-Pakistan interests, and our engagement with the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and his government will continue to focus on advancing shared interests,” he concluded.