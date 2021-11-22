Maryam Nawaz’s alleged audio instructing media team comes to light

ISLAMABAD: An alleged audio of the instructions given to the media team during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) tenure by Maryam Nawaz has been leaked, in which she can be heard instructing to stop advertisements of several TV channels.

According to the details, the alleged audio of the instructions given by Maryam Nawaz’s media team during the PML-N regime came to light. In the alleged audio leak, Maryam Nawaz directed to stop advertisements of several channels including ARY.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that no advertisement will be given to 24News, 92News, SAMAA and ARY.

On the other hand, responding to Maryam’s alleged audio leak, Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that let’s see how free journalism is now and what statements press clubs will issue now.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that if everyone remain silent then it will be proved, journalism is not free and is mortgaged to Maryam.

The SAPM further said that the journalists would have condemned the act if it was done by PTI, at least they should have condemned the act.

