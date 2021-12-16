Maryam Nawaz’s pictures from Junaid Safdar’s wedding events go viral

Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, got married this week but surprisingly, the one person who got more attention from media and even social media was none other than the groom’s mother Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz, with her outfits and over the top make up managed out stage everyone (some even say the bride too) with her looks at almost all the wedding functions.

The gorgeous mother-in-law, managed to even outshine the beautiful bride, Ayesha who looked pretty nonetheless. Maryam Nawaz wore exquisite dresses designed by best designers of Pakistan, that further complimented her elegance and elevated the looks.





Maryam was also targeted by trolls with ageist comments, which seems to not affect her at all, as she continues to serve beautiful looks from Junaid’s wedding festivities.



Pictures and videos from the multiple events are doing rounds on the social media. In a couple of videos, Maryam can be seen singing at an event, while sitting with husband Safdar Awan.



Both the daughters of Maryam Nawaz, Mehrunnisa and Mahnoor, also dressed up to the nines for brother’s wedding celebrations.

