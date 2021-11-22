Maryam pleads for adjournment of Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer on Monday moved an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking adjournment of her appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield reference.

Irfan Qadir requested the high court to postpone the hearing of the appeal which is scheduled for November 24.

At the previous hearing on Nov 17, the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani had adjourned her appeal to Nov 24.

The counsel said the Supreme Court has issued a cause list according to which his two cases have been fixed before a top court bench for hearing on the same date. Therefore, he said he would not be able to turn up before the high court on Nov 24.

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir handed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar jail terms of 10, seven and one years, respectively, in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

They had moved appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) assailing the conviction. The high court on Sept 18 the same year suspended their sentence and ordered their release on bail.

