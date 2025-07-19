‘Bushra Bib did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role’

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role, including the Senate seat.

This was stated by Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, while speaking during ARY News’ programme “Sawal Ye Hai”.

“I am 100 percent sure that Bushra Bibi did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role. [I] don’t know who recommended her [Mashaal Yousafzai],” she added on being asked over the reasons behind Mashaal’s ticket for a Senate seat.

“Barrister Saif presented a list to PTI founder Imran Khan. We don’t know what was told to Imran Khan, nor do we know what was conveyed to him or what approval was given,” said Maryam Riaz Wattoo.

“Bushra Bibi never recommended anyone, a fact confirmed to Salman Akram Raja when he inquired,” she said and added that Salman Akram Raja would hopefully address the issue, amid growing questions about internal party decisions.

She asserted that Bushra Bibi had no prior personal acquaintance with Mashaal Yousafzai, dismissing claims that her influence secured Mashaal’s position.

Read More: PTI Faces Internal Revolt Over Senate Ticket Dispute

“As a PTI member since 2008, I had never heard of Mashaal Yousafzai until her nomination. She was appointed by Imran Khan on recommendation of Qazi Anwar,” Bushra Bibi’s sister added.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo was of the view that there are more capable women than Mashal Yousufzai within the PTI, adding that Imran Khan was barred from meeting the party leaders in Adiala Jail which she said fuels speculation.

To a question, she said that Bushra Bibi has been denied lawyer meetings for two months.