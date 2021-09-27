Mashal Khan threatened with acid attack, contacts Cyber Crime Cell

Actor Mashal Khan has contacted the Cyber Crime Cell after being receiving an acid attack threat in her Instagram comments section.

The Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi actress shared a screenshot of the thinly-veiled threat that came from the Instagram handle “heerhalima” and read: “Guys, please help me to do an acid attack on (Mashal Khan)… she should be removed from our society.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mashal Khan shared the chilling threat and termed it “beyond disgusting”.

“This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hollow threats under my pictures,” said Mashal Khan, adding that she has alerted the Cyber Crime Cell.

Host Mathira also chimed in on the situation, sharing that she too has received similar threats on her posts. “Same message. This girl has been harassing me for days it’s annoying I tried blocking her everywhere…” Mathira wrote in the comments section of a local news portal that shared Mashal’s post.

Fans and followers have been left aghast at the threatening message, with one user commenting, “Wow this is super scary. Glad Mashal Khan contacted the authorities.”

Another user highlighted that the message is not meant to troll Mashal Khan, but is a clear threat. Yet another fan commented, “That’s horrible this person is threatening her openly. I pray that police find him.”