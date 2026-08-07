Masked stalker targets Andrew near Sandringham

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor experienced a “alarming” encounter near his home in Norfolk when a hooded man reportedly ran after his car, according to court papers read at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

On May 6 at Marsh Farm, on which the 66-year-old lives, at Sandringham, a Norfolk estate which he moved to after moving out of the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The encounter at Wolferton In a witness statement read at court by Deputy Chief Magistrate Mr Tan Ikram, Andrew described the incident from when he was walking his dogs.

Observing a parked car that he had suspected belonged to press photographers at the time, he drove past it accompanied by his security guards before a man in a balaclava turned to face him. After a dog that wasn’t attached to a lead had ran towards him he appeared to know he was and started running towards the car.

Defendant facing public order and stalking charges 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson is charged with intentionally using behavior likely to cause fear of unlawful violence. Following his arrest on May 6 Jenkinson was sectioned under the Mental Health Act for one month.

Jenkinson pleaded guilty to failing to give a sample of blood whilst in police custody; however, he admitted he did not participate in public order offenses involving Andrew and also denied a second charge involving a man at King’s Lynn on May 5.

The court revealed during the proceedings police seized search query on mobile phone linking Andrew to Sandringham and “weapons”. Suffolk police are currently attempting to obtain a civil Stalking Protection Order (SPO) along with criminal proceedings pending.

Next Trial and Court orders The Deputy Chief Magistrate confirmed that Andrew and any other witness will need to appear and give testimony at the SPO proceedings, while he will appear via video link for the criminal trial on December 21.

Under the current bail conditions, Jenkinson is to not come within 100m of where he saw Andrew, not contact him or indirectly contact him.

He is also banned from coming within 100m of the major royal residences, which include Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Highgrove. A hearing for the Stalking Protection Order will be held on January 22 at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court with a final hearing set to be decided by the court on February 16.