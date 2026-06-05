Mason Thames joins cast of Donnie Yen’s ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Caine’

Mason Thames is to join the cast of John Wick for the upcoming spinoff Caine, directed by and starring Donnie Yen, as per Deadline. The 18-year-old will join Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, returning as Akira, and Dacre Montgomery.

Taking to his official Instagram handle with Lionsgate, along with the official page of the John Wick movies, he announced the exciting news and also shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article.

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one saying, “Made it to John Wick Universe, my boy.” One also commented, “Congratulations, Mason.”

Caine will carry Donnie Yen’s signature action style, combining precise choreography with emotional storytelling, an evolution of the approach he refined in films like Ip Man, Flash Point, and Hero. Information about the Regretting You star’s role and the film’s logline remains under wraps.

Set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, the film picks up Yen’s story as Caine is released from his ties to the High Table.

Now in production, the film is being produced and creatively overseen by John Wick franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee under Thunder Road, with Chad Stahelski also producing through 87Eleven Entertainment.

The project will also see John Wick star Keanu Reeves producing with John Saunders, while Donnie Yen and Courtney Brock serve as executive producers.