Masood Usmani's murder case registered against unidentified assailants

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Police on Sunday registered a case against unidentified assailants for the murder of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The case was registered in Khanna police station in Islamabad. The FIR includes serious provisions including murder charges.

Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad on January 6.

According to police, unknown armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Deputy General Secretary Sunni Ulema Council Masood Usmani.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police say.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

“An investigation has been launched to arrest the suspects,” said police.

They further said that the suspects were being traced with the help of CCTV cameras, adding that one person was also injured in the firing incident.
