Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will undertake a state visit to Pakistan today (Tuesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and other high-ranking officials.

During the visit, he will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will call on the Iranian President.

This will be Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran.

During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

Read more: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian likely to visit Pakistan tomorrow

The visit will also provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The forthcoming visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Iran to further deepen their historic and cultural ties and underscores their common aspiration for peace, stability, and sustainable progress in the region.