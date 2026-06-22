Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for a brief one-day visit, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to diplomatic sources, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his stay in Islamabad.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and exchanging views on the regional security situation and other matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, preparations for the visit have reportedly entered their final stages. Authorities have decorated key routes in Islamabad’s Red Zone, with the national flags of Pakistan and Iran displayed to mark the occasion and reflect the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Security arrangements have also been tightened across the capital ahead of the anticipated visit.

Read more: Iran-US technical talks to continue for rest of the week at Burgenstock: Pakistan, Qatar

Sources further indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently extended a formal invitation to the Iranian President through diplomatic contacts, which was subsequently accepted.

However, no official announcement regarding the visit has yet been issued by either the Pakistani or Iranian authorities.

Technical talks between Iran and the United States will continue this week in Switzerland, following the conclusion of first-round negotiations to end the Middle East war, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said on Monday.

“Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues,” Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement.