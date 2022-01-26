Masroor Memon, accomplices to face trial in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon and his two accomplices arrested in Karachi will likely to be shifted to Islamabad this evening for trial in the case, ARY News reported.

The NAB Rawalpindi yesterday presented the suspects before a court and acquired their three-day transit remand in order to shift them to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

The suspects will be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for trial in the case.

NAB Rawalpindi arrested former municipal commissioner Masroor Memon along with account officer Akash and audit officer Dharam Veer from Karachi.

Masroor Memon was earlier wanted in fake accounts case, now an assets inquiry will also be initiated against him, NAB sources said.

During the raid, the sources said that TT receipts showing transfer of millions of rupees recovered besides gold biscuits, jewelry and a large amount of foreign currency in dollars, dirhams, and Saudi Riyal.

Masroor Memon held the office of municipal commissioner Korangi from June 2014 to September 2015.

He signed on 19.8 million rupees bogus bills in the name of a petroleum company, according to document. The money laundering amount was sent to Umair Associates and other fake accounts, according to the case papers.

A house was purchased in Karachi’s cantonment area in the name of a benami company, papers disclosed.

His co-accused Shafqat has already made plea-bargain with the National Accountability Bureau.

