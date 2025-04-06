Mass displacement in Gaza amid Israeli military actions

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has reported a mass displacement in Gaza of approximately 1.9 million Palestinians, including women and children.



This mass displacement in Gaza follows continued Israeli military operations in the region, which have intensified since the violation of a ceasefire agreement in March.

According to UNRWA, the renewed military actions have triggered another wave of Mass displacement in Gaza, affecting over 142,000 individuals.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, with reports indicating that thousands of Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives due to air and ground assaults.

The conflict escalated after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza on March 18, despite previous ceasefire agreements. Since October 7, 2023, the ongoing violence has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian casualties.

Human rights organisations and international bodies have expressed serious concerns over the humanitarian impact of the crisis, urging immediate intervention to stop mass displacement in Gaza and protect civilians and ensure access to essential aid.

Read More: Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

Earlier, the Israeli military revised its initial account regarding the killing of 15 emergency workers near Rafah in southern Gaza last month, stating that investigations are still ongoing.

According to updated details, the paramedics and emergency responders were shot dead on March 23 and later discovered buried in a shallow grave by officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent a week after the incident.

Additionally, one individual remains missing. Initially, the Israeli military claimed that soldiers had fired on approaching vehicles under suspicious circumstances, noting that they were moving in darkness without lights or identifiable markings.

The army further stated that nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, allegedly traveling in Palestinian Red Crescent vehicles, were among those who were killed in the attack.