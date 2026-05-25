Massive anti-encroachment operation on cards in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A massive anti-encroachment operation has been on the card as the authorities have decided to launch a large-scale drive in federal capital Islamabad, sources said.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), district administration and the police operation framework has been sent to the Ministry of Interior, sources said.

Islamabad Police, CDA Enforcement, FC, Police and Rangers will take part in the massive operation to remove encroachments from the city, according to sources.

“Katchi Abadis in different sectors of the capital city will be vacated in the first phase of the operation”.

Sources said that G-7, I-9 and Mehrabadi’s katchi abadies will be cleared from encroachments. The CDA Enforcement will serve notices of one month to all illegal encroachers. “All encroachers will be encouraged to vacate the illegal settlements voluntarily,” sources said.

In case of non-compliances of the notices, heavy machinery will be used to remove encroachments in the operation, sources added.