Massive corruption unearthed in Faisalabad Master Plan

FAISALABAD: The anti-corruption establishment has unearthed massive corruption in the approval of the Faisalabad Master Plan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ACE spokesperson said that former chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mian Waris Aziz and former DG MDA Zahid Ikram caused damage worth millions to the national treasure.

The spokesperson said that million rupees bribe was taken by the accused in order to convert the agricultural land into commercial illegally.

However, Zahid Ikram who was appointed as DG Multan Development Authority changed the master plan through a frontman building inspector Honey Shehzad.

The anti-corruption Faisalabad conducted a raid at the MDA office for the arrest of Zahid Ikram but he fled his office. Meanwhile, cases were registered against Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted a stay order on Lahore Master Plan 2050, halting construction work on the project indefinitely.

The Lahore Master Plan 2050 was approved on December 21. The petitioner prayed that court had ordered govt to take measures to curb environmental pollution. He pleaded with the court to halt illegal construction work on the pretext of Lahore master plan.