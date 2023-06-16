Massive corruption unearthed in sale of expensive KMC land

KARACHI: Massive corruption and irregularities have been unearthed in the sale of expensive KMC in Karachi’s Baldia West in which 4-acre land was sold via ‘fake challan’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The irregularities were unearthed in the sale of KMC land in Orangi’s Gulshan-e-Zia. The four-acre land of a workshop and nursery was sold via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.

Sources told ARY News that the land was used to bury the offal and waste of animals from 2004 to 2016. The land came under the administration of KMC Baldia West section after the enforcement of the Town Municipal system in 2002.

The market value of the said KMC land is more than Rs1 billion which was allegedly sold at extremely low prices via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.

Sources added that the West District administration apprised the Administrator Karachi regarding the sale of the KMC land but no action was taken. A municipal commissioner West had also sent a letter to the local government (LG) secretary regarding the ‘misuse of powers’ by the project director.

It also stated that the scrap vehicles had been shifted to DC Office from the KMC workshop. The municipal commissioner had also raised objections over the transfer of bus terminal land from a government officer to a private person. The LG secretary had retrieved the occupied land for the bus terminal and nursery.

Sources added that KMC Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman kept complete silence over the issue.

A former nazim of Baldia West has formally asked the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) to investigate the matter. The ACE had summoned the accused project director along with relevant documents on June 14 following the complaint.